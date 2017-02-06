Dubai Electricity and Water Authority...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA cleans up Jebel Ali marine ...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has participated in an environmental campaign in cooperation with Emirates Marine Environmental Group . The campaign included cleaning up beaches of Jebel Ali marine sanctuary and planting mangrove trees.

