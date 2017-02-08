Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA 2021 strategy updated for...
The top management of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority , headed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, has organised a workshop to review its strategy and launch the updated DEWA 2021 strategy. Updating DEWA 2021 underlines DEWA's commitment to keep up with all the latest developments.
