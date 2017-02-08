Dubai Electricity and Water Authority...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA 2021 strategy updated for...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The top management of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority , headed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, has organised a workshop to review its strategy and launch the updated DEWA 2021 strategy. Updating DEWA 2021 underlines DEWA's commitment to keep up with all the latest developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC