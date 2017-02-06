Dubai developer Emaar to collect $332...

Dubai developer Emaar to collect $332M for high-rise fire

In this Jan. 1, 2016 file photo, smoke billows from the 63-story The Address Downtown skyscraper near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The developer of the world's tallest building says it will collect $332.4 million from its insurer to cover damage sustained during a dramatic New Year's Eve fire at one of its Dubai hotels.

