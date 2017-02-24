Dubai Customs showcases its innovations at Cargo and Personnel Screening Conference
The Cargo and Personnel Screening Conference concluded yesterday in Dubai with recommendations from participants to give more focus on better cooperation between customs administrations and more technology to be involved in the screening process. The event ran for two days at the Dusit Thani hotel in Dubai, and was organized by International Quality & Productivity Center in strategic partnership with Dubai Customs.
