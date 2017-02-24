Dubai Customs showcases its innovatio...

Dubai Customs showcases its innovations at Cargo and Personnel Screening Conference

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Cargo and Personnel Screening Conference concluded yesterday in Dubai with recommendations from participants to give more focus on better cooperation between customs administrations and more technology to be involved in the screening process. The event ran for two days at the Dusit Thani hotel in Dubai, and was organized by International Quality & Productivity Center in strategic partnership with Dubai Customs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC