Dubai Culture hosts a series of stamp design workshops for children and families
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, recently announced that it will host a series of three postal stamp design workshops for children aged 5-15 years. These workshops will be held at the Etihad Museum, which recently opened its doors to the public in the first week of January 2017.
