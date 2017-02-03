Dubai Airports and Shaheen support UAE Olympic 7s dream

Dubai Airports' three-year long sponsorship of UAE Rugby Federation's Shaheen all-Emirati Rugby programme is paying huge dividends for the team and the sport by boosting participation levels tenfold, improving fitness levels and fuelling the team's drive to support the UAE Olympic 7's dream. The Shaheen Rugby Development programme started with the support of Dubai Airports in 2014 and is responsible for a key Emirati element of the UAE Rugby Development and Performance Pathway.

