Dubai Airports and Shaheen support UA...

Dubai Airports and Shaheen support UAE Olympic 7s dream

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Dubai Airports' three-year long sponsorship of UAE Rugby Federation's Shaheen all-Emirati Rugby programme is paying huge dividends for the team and the sport by boosting participation levels tenfold, improving fitness levels and fuelling the team's drive to support the UAE Olympic 7's dream. The Shaheen Rugby Development programme started with the support of Dubai Airports in 2014 and is responsible for a key Emirati element of the UAE Rugby Development and Performance Pathway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC