Dubai Airports and Shaheen support UAE Olympic 7s dream
Dubai Airports' three-year long sponsorship of UAE Rugby Federation's Shaheen all-Emirati Rugby programme is paying huge dividends for the team and the sport by boosting participation levels tenfold, improving fitness levels and fuelling the team's drive to support the UAE Olympic 7's dream. The Shaheen Rugby Development programme started with the support of Dubai Airports in 2014 and is responsible for a key Emirati element of the UAE Rugby Development and Performance Pathway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC