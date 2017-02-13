Doing Business in the UAE

Formed on 2 December 1971, the UAE is a federal state of seven emirates comprising Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. The UAE federal constitution provides the legal framework for the federation and is the basis of all legislation promulgated at the federal and emirate level.

