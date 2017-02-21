Do Wealthy Arab Countries Take In Syrian Refugees?
About 5 million are living in neighboring countries - Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq - about 900,000 have applied for asylum in Europe and about 18,000 have come to the United States. But wealthy Gulf countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have taken in almost no refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC