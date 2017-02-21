DEWA's Smart Centre achieves remarkable results in strengthening adoption rate of smart services
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's Smart Centre has achieved remarkable results with growth in smart adoption increasing from 64% in 2015 to 70% in 2016. Customer trust increased from 86% to 93%, and customer happiness also increased from 85% to 94%.
