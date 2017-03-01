DEWA launches Innovators Series to de...

DEWA launches Innovators Series to develop its human resources and instil a culture of innovation

DEWA announced the launch of a new project titled 'Innovators Series', as part of efforts to develop the abilities of human resources, to instil a culture of creativity and innovation and improve government work in all fields. The project focuses on the innovative ideas put forward by employees, to encourage their continued excellence, in all fields.

