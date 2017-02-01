DEWA approves 12 programmes for 27 so...

DEWA approves 12 programmes for 27 social initiatives to support Year of Giving

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has approved 12 main programmes to provide 27 social and humanitarian initiatives that directly support the three themes of the Year of Giving initiative, which was launched by HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. DEWA's initiatives support the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to implement initiatives to support everyone in the UAE, and establish a permanent change in the way the next generation helps the UAE.

Chicago, IL

