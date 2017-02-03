Deserted streets and Sheikh Mohammed ...

Deserted streets and Sheikh Mohammed riding the metro: The best of Dubai's #CarFreeDay

14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

From traffic-free highways to famous faces on public transport, the initiative launched in 2010 to reduce pollution has proved highly photogenic for Twitterers in the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of public and private sector workers have been targeted by the Dubai Municipality's campaign, which this year will give a charitable donation for each employee who ditches his/her vehicle, as part of the "Year of Giving."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

