DED cracks down on website for offering unauthorised services

The Department of Economic Development in Dubai has ordered closure of a website that offered to issue medical licenses without appropriate permission to carry out any such activity. The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector in DED, acting on a complaint received, found out that the company was actually licensed to design computer networks and information systems but not anything related to the medical sector.

