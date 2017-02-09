Creeper alert! Man arrested for secre...

Creeper alert! Man arrested for secretly filming women in UAE mall

Al Bawaba

Police in the eastern region of Sharjah have arrested a man for snooping on women in a shopping mall and recording them on his mobile phone. An Emirati man at the shopping mall witnessed the incident, and saw the suspect raising his mobile phone and recording woman walking around the shops.

Chicago, IL

