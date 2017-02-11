Bawumia attends 5th World Government ...

Bawumia attends 5th World Government Summit in Dubai

10 hrs ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Ghana on Friday February 10, 2017 to attend the fifth annual World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 12 to 14, 2017. Under the theme "Shaping Future Governments", the World Government Summit will explore the future of government in the coming decades.

Chicago, IL

