Bahrain protesters, police clash as island marks uprising
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Anti-government protesters have clashed with police in Bahrain as they marked the sixth anniversary of the tiny island kingdom's Arab Spring uprising. Images posted on social media Tuesday showed masked protesters hurling rocks and other projectiles at riot police, who responded with tear gas.
