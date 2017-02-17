Australia and UAE to explore deeper d...

Australia and UAE to explore deeper defense ties, A$1 billion in sales

Australia and the United Arab Emirates will explore closer defense ties after a meeting on Sunday between a senior Australian government minister and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Australia's Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne and Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met on the sidelines of the biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.

