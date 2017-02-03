Arab Leader BACKS Trump's Visa Suspen...

Arab Leader BACKS Trump's Visa Suspension Of Terror Ridden...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

This certainly shoots the liberal mantra down about President Trump banning Muslims in his executive order. The UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has come out and flatly stated he supports President Trump's suspension of travel for refugees from seven different Middle Eastern countries fully.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC