Arab Leader BACKS Trump's Visa Suspension Of Terror Ridden...
This certainly shoots the liberal mantra down about President Trump banning Muslims in his executive order. The UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has come out and flatly stated he supports President Trump's suspension of travel for refugees from seven different Middle Eastern countries fully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC