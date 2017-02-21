AIU seizes gold, contraband worth over Rs 2 crore at Mumbai airport
THE AIR Intelligence Unit at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport made multiple seizures of over 5 kg in gold bars, coins and bangles, worth over Rs 2 crore, on the intervening night of February 24 and 25. All the accused have been arrested and granted bail. Based on profiling, six persons were apprehended for allegedly carrying contraband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC