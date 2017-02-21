AIU seizes gold, contraband worth ove...

AIU seizes gold, contraband worth over Rs 2 crore at Mumbai airport

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

THE AIR Intelligence Unit at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport made multiple seizures of over 5 kg in gold bars, coins and bangles, worth over Rs 2 crore, on the intervening night of February 24 and 25. All the accused have been arrested and granted bail. Based on profiling, six persons were apprehended for allegedly carrying contraband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC