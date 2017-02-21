Abraaj acquires Middlesex University's Dubai campus-sources
Feb 26 Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group acquired Middlesex University's overseas campus in Dubai, sources familiar with the matter said, in a sign of increased interest from buyout firms in the Middle East's education sector. In June, Abraaj was chosen by shareholders of the university campus, which is owned by individual investors in the United Arab Emirates and operated by London's Middlesex University, as a preferred bidder and was invited to conduct due diligence.
