64% of hospitals in the UAE are internationally accredited

In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in the framework of the meetings of the executive teams responsible for the National Agenda 2021 for health that aims at developing an integrated national action plan, the Ministry of Health and Prevention hosted the first meeting of the executive team in charge of health regulation indicators led by H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing and in the presence of representatives from the health authorities in the country, with the objective of achieving National Health indicators: "Accredited Healthcare facilities" and "Malpractice Indicator".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.