3 killed in inter-militia fighting at Yemen's Aden airport

10 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Yemeni security officials say inter-militia fighting has flared up at the airport in the southern coastal city of Aden, with a government-allied helicopter gunship firing on fighters in the area, killing three. They say Sunday that troops from the presidential guard who are backed by the United Arab Emirates have surrounded the facility, now closed for three days due to the fighting.

