13:13 Economy Ministry, World FZO sign partnership agreement

The Ministry of Economy and the World Free Zones Organization signed a partnership agreement, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported on February 2. According to the contract, Kyrgyzstan will be able to learn experience of other countries in establishing the SEZ and industrial parks.

