11:07 Emirati nationals fined for attempted smuggling of falcons from Kyrgyzstan

Emirati nationals fined for attempted smuggling of falcons from Kyrgyzstan

Read more: AkiPress

Pervoymai district court of Bishkek ruled to fine the citizens of the United Arab Emirates for attempted smuggling of 4 shaheen falcons from Kyrgyzstan in the extra pockets of their underdrawers, the Department of Natural Resource Management of the State Agency of Environment and Forestry reported. The citizens of the UAE pleaded guilty, they were fined 280,000 som.

