Women to trace traditional footsteps ...

Women to trace traditional footsteps across desert for heritage walk.

17 hrs ago

Five days, 50 women and 125km of desert sand ! The ensemble makes up the Women's Heritage walk, a non-profit initiative by a sisterhood of trekkers in the UAE. The women-only trek that will be held from February 9 to 15, will retrace the steps of Emirati women who used to undertake such arduous journeys in the past through the arid desert between Al Ain and Abu Dhabi in search of cooler climes.

Chicago, IL

