Women to trace traditional footsteps across desert for heritage walk.
Five days, 50 women and 125km of desert sand ! The ensemble makes up the Women's Heritage walk, a non-profit initiative by a sisterhood of trekkers in the UAE. The women-only trek that will be held from February 9 to 15, will retrace the steps of Emirati women who used to undertake such arduous journeys in the past through the arid desert between Al Ain and Abu Dhabi in search of cooler climes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC