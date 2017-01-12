WEF 2017: Will Middle East issues be ...

WEF 2017: Will Middle East issues be drowned out in Davos discussions?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The rolling Syrian crisis has usurped Palestine's traditional place as the Davos cause cA©lA bre for the past five years and it will undoubtedly feature prominently. Travelers from the Arabian Gulf to the World Economic Forum's 47th annual meeting - which kicks off tomorrow in Davos, Switzerland - will experience a temperature swing of roughly 40 degrees Celsius, from the balmy 20-plus of a Gulf winter to the chill minus 19 forecast for the Alpine town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC