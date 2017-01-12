WEF 2017: Will Middle East issues be drowned out in Davos discussions?

The rolling Syrian crisis has usurped Palestine's traditional place as the Davos cause cA©lA bre for the past five years and it will undoubtedly feature prominently. Travelers from the Arabian Gulf to the World Economic Forum's 47th annual meeting - which kicks off tomorrow in Davos, Switzerland - will experience a temperature swing of roughly 40 degrees Celsius, from the balmy 20-plus of a Gulf winter to the chill minus 19 forecast for the Alpine town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.