Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in A 500m EU subsidy Brexit boost
Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL Wealthy landowners in Suffolk and Essex are set to share in a 500million EU farm subsidies boost due to the devaluation of the pound following the Brexit vote.
