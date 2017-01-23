UPDATE 1-Real Madrid logo won't featu...

UPDATE 1-Real Madrid logo won't feature Christian cross in Middle East clothing deal

Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will not feature the traditional Christian cross on clothing sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal. Marka, a retailing group in the United Arab Emirates, has been granted exclusive rights to "manufacture, distribute and sell Real Madrid products" in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

