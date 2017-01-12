UPDATE 1-Higher funding costs erode E...

UPDATE 1-Higher funding costs erode Emirates NBD's Q4 net profit

Read more: Reuters

DUBAI, Jan 16 Emirates NBD posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday as Dubai's largest lender was squeezed by higher costs of fixed deposits and wholesale funding, as well as lower fees and commission. The bank, the first lender from the United Arab Emirates to report its earnings this quarter, made a net profit of 1.86 billion dirhams in the three months to Dec. 31, it said, down from 2.13 billion dirhams a year earlier but beating analysts' forecasts for 1.62 billion dirhams.

Chicago, IL

