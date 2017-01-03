UPDATE 1-Dubai Islamic Bank sells stake in Jordanian bank
Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU , the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, has sold its stake in Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank, it said on Wednesday, as it chases growth in fledgeling Islamic banking markets. The Jordanian bank has quadrupled in size over the past five years, with assets of more than $1.1 billion and a network of 21 branches, DIB said in an investor presentation, and proceeds from the stake sale will be redeployed to markets where Islamic banking is in the early stages of growth.
