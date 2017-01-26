United Arab Emirates - the New Digita...

United Arab Emirates - the New Digital Payments Regulatory Landscape

13 hrs ago

New Regulations balance innovation in the payments sector with safety, security and maintaining the public's trust in the UAE payment ecosystem. After a long period of consultation, on 1 January 2017 the Central Bank in the United Arab Emirates issued the Regulatory Framework for Stored Values and Electronic Payment Systems .

Chicago, IL

