United Arab Emirates' leader goes abroad on 'private visit'
In this May 1, 2013 file photo, president of the United Arab Emirates Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan leaves Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, in London. Al Nahyan, the leader of the United Arab Emirates, who has rarely been seen since suffering a stroke nearly three years ago, has left his country for a "private visit" abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC