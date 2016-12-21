UK named in top 10 countries for expa...

UK named in top 10 countries for expat workers as Switzerland stays top

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stourbridgenews.co.uk

Switzerland offers the world's best earnings prospects, with a good work-life balance and excellent work culture, according to research Switzerland has been named as the best country for expat workers, with the UK jumping into the top 10, a study shows. A survey among 26,000 expats in 100 countries ranked Switzerland top for the second year in a row, followed by Germany, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and Singapore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC