UAE welcomes lifting of partial U.S. sanctions on Sudan

United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulated Sudan Saturday on the lifting of some economic sanctions, imposed by the United States, Emirati state news agency WAM reported. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, made the remarks in a telephone call with Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir.

