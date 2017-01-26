UAE says it destroyed Iranian-built d...

UAE says it destroyed Iranian-built drone in Yemen - state news agency

DUBAI: The air force of the United Arab Emirates shot down an Iranian-made drone in Yemen, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, quoting a Yemeni military officer. The UAE is a member of a mostly Gulf Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia that is backing Yemen's internationally recognised government in a nearly two-year war against the Iran-allied Houthi group.

