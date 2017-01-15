UAE: Rise of child deaths from balcony falls highlights building safety, parental neglect laws

Parental neglect and not taking enough precautions to safeguard their children are among the main reasons for children falling from high-rises, according to a recent study by Dubai Police. One early morning in October 2015, to console one crying child, a couple unconsciously and never ever imagining the horror their action would have on the family for lifelong, left their six-year-old daughter unattended at home for some minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.