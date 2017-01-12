UAE mourns for 5 killed in bombing
The killing of five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates in a bombing in southern Afghanistan marks the deadliest attack ever for the young nation's diplomatic corps, though it's too soon to tell who was behind it or if the Gulf envoys were even the targets. People pray Wednesday at the grave for a victim of a bombing Tuesday in Kabul, Afghanistan.
