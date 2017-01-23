UAE hand Scotland their second defeat...

UAE hand Scotland their second defeat in tri-series

Cricket World

After three-wicket hauls from Imran Haider and Zahoor Khan picked three wickets each to restrict Scotland for 173, a collective performance from the middle order with the bat saw United Arab Emirates chase down the target in 41.5 overs with four wickets in hand in the second One-Day International of the tri-nation series in Dubai. Scotland won the toss and elected to bat first.

