UAE envoy rubbishes BJP's claims on Dawood Ibrahim Dubai property raids8 min ago

New Delhi, Jan 18: Two weeks after BJP credited Prime Minister Modi for the seizure of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Rs 15,000 crore properties, UAE's ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna clarified that he has no information about any raids. Al Banna denied having any knowledge about United Arab Emirates confiscating underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's assets and dismissed the media reports.

