U Uoeo O U U O O O O Usu...Uoeo U O O Uoe OaUSU O1 O OaU O U Uoeo ...

13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HE Dr. Mohamed Albaili, Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University . The MoU worth over AED 15 million outlines the framework to conduct research to mitigate dust on solar panels.

Chicago, IL

