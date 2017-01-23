U...U OaO O O O Uoe O U O1O U...O OaU O U... O O U O U...O O U O O U U O U ...

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, is celebrating the success of the Dubai Public Library's first 2017 educational initiatives, which took place at Al Twar, Al Rashidiya and Al Mankhool Public Libraries during the early weeks of the year. The activities attracted an impressive 436 participants, including children, young adults and adults, and have strengthened the role the library plays within the community by demonstrating its importance for spreading diverse knowledge.

