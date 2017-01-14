U O O O O© U Uoe U...O O O O U U...

U O O O O U Uoe U...O O O O U U O O O O O U O1O O Uoe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The invention of the alphabet by the Phoenicians 3,000 years ago had led to the preservation and accumulation of human knowledge. Building on this regional heritage, the Arabic/Islamic civilization contributed tremendously to the advancement of science on a global scale, as the waves of knowledge continued to spread from the Arab region towards the rest of the world for hundreds of years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC