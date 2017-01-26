Trump's immigration curbs no surprise, those affected say
In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Muslim women shout slogans during a rally against President Donald Trump's order cracking down on immigrants living in the U.S. at Washington Square Park in New York. Many citizens of Muslim-majority countries affected by President Donald Trump's curbs on travel to the United States say they were hardly surprised the restrictions rank among his first orders of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC