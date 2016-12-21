Trump's Dubai business partner does not think moratorium on new deals will actually exist
Donald Trump with Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump at the 2008 announcement party for his Dubai hotel CREDIT: AP Photo/Evan Agostini Though Donald Trump has rejected the advice of the Office of Government Ethics and refused to create any meaningful firewall between his administration and his business empire , he has made one specific pledge to limit his conflicts. The Trump companies, he promised in December, will make "no new deals" during his presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg...
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC