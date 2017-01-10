Trump to hold talks with Saudi, Emirati, South Korean leaders on Sunday
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Donald Trump is expected to hold phone talks with the leaders of a number of countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea, Sputnik reported. US President Donald Trump is expected to hold phone talks with the leaders of a number of countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea on Sunday, the White House said in a statement.
