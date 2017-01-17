Trump Must Make a Long-Term Investment in the Mideast
Dr. Jessica Ashooh is Deputy Director of the Middle East Strategy Task Force at the Atlantic Council. This piece is part of a special RCW series on America's role in the world during the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC