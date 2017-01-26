Truant Iran May Face Arab Gulf Sanctions
That Iran figures in the list of seven countries whose citizens will not be issued visas for America under an order issued by US President Donald Trump on 25 January comes as no surprise. The other countries on the list are Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya, all of them known as rogue states in journalistic parlance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC