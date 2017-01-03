Thick fog covers Dubai skyline

You will be hard-pressed to find a cityscape as spectacular as Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under a blanket of thick fog. Local entrepreneur Rustam Azmi, 31, shot photos of the city's marina and downtown in extreme fog conditions earlier this month.

