The Oil Trade That Shows Where OPEC's Cuts Are Starting to Bite

As OPEC starts to make its production cuts work, the true impact of its actions is perhaps most in evidence in an obscure part of the physical oil market. While Brent futures, a benchmark based on North Sea supply, are trading $4 a barrel higher than in June, the price of cheaper Middle East crude is rising faster still.

Chicago, IL

