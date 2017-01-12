The evolution of smart Dubai
Aisha Bin Bishr, director general at Smart Dubai Office, discusses how Dubai is evolving as a smart city with the support of local telecoms provider Du. As the United Arab Emirates paces towards a more digitised economy , where the physical and online worlds are merging, Smart Dubai Government is aiming to be at the forefront of pioneering and transforming the city into one of the smartest in the world.
